Police have launched a "significant" hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with a series of violent incidents in Sheffield over the last two months.

Nineteen-year-old Callom Taylor has been named by South Yorkshire Police as a suspect in in an incident in the Gleadless area on Wednesday evening, when a man was stabbed outside a block of flats on Blackstock Road.

The force says he is also wanted in connection with three other violent incidents in the same area since 9 November.

Officers have declined to go into details about the other attacks, but say all are believed to have been targeted assaults and none of the victims suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

Chief Supt Shelley Hemsley, district commander for Sheffield, said: "Significant enquiries are underway with a dedicated team of officers to trace Taylor in connection to these serious incidents.

"Extensive work has been taking place behind the scenes and we are now asking for the public's help to trace this individual.

"We know there will be members of the Gleadless community who know where he is and we urge them to pass on what they know, either to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers."

She added that high-visibility patrols would be carried out.

"If you see Taylor, do not approach him but instead call police immediately on 999," she said.