A woman who deliberately ran down a father-of-two in her car after a confrontation at a party has been jailed.

Bradford Crown Court heard that Kerry-Jo Spencer's victim was left comatose and had to have part of his skull removed to ease swelling on his brain after the incident on 12 April last year.

The court was told Spencer, 27, had confronted her victim on the doorstep of a house party in Bradford, hitting him across the face with an ornament before getting back into her car and driving at him.

The man's family were left fearing that the "unprovoked and entirely unjustified" attack would cost him his life.

He survived, but was left with life-changing injuries.

After leaving hospital the man spent time at a specialist brain rehabilitation unit before being allowed to return home.

The court heard that Spencer, of Watty Hall Road, had previous convictions, including a suspended prison sentence in 2015 for an offence of grievous bodily harm.

She pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm and was jailed for four years.

Speaking after the sentence Det Insp Suzanne Hall, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Spencer clearly set out on causing serious harm to her victim, and I hope that the sentence she has received today will give him some comfort, as he continues his rehabilitation.

"Such acts of serious violence will not be tolerated."