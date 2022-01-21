Last Orders: Partygate, no more masks and the rising cost of living

Play video

On this month's Last Orders, ITV Calendar's Political Correspondent Harry Horton is joined by the Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness, Matt Warman, and the Labour MP for Chesterfield Toby Perkins.

On the agenda is whether the party is over for Boris Johnson because of the Downing Street parties; whether the rising cost of living is affordable for people in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire and the removal of Plan B covid restrictions.

There is also an exclusive interview with Sue Gray - not the one you might expect - a floating voter from North Yorkshire about how the Downing Street party scandal is turning voters away from the Tories.