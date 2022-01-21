Man charged with murdering 86-year-old Freda Walker in Langwith Junction

A man has been charged with the murder of 86-year-old Freda Walker and the attempted murder of her husband, Ken, at their home in Derbyshire.

Vasile Culea was arrested at his home in Grove Road, Church Warsop, on Thursday (20 January), five days after Mrs Walker died at the property on Station Road in Langwith Junction near Mansfield.

Police arrested Vasile Culea at Grove Road, Church Worsop Credit: ITV News

Mr Walker, 88, remains critically ill in hospital.

The couple were found by a concerned neighbour at 9am on Saturday.

Mrs Walker died at the scene. Mr Walker, a councillor, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Culea, 33, will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Police investigate the murder of an elderly woman in Langwith Junction near Mansfield Credit: Ashley Kirk

Assistant Chief Con David Kirby, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: "I would like to thank all those who have come forward and supported the investigation so far.

"The incident has had an understandable impact on the community of Langwith Junction and the wider Shirebrook area.

"Our thoughts remain with the couple’s family and friends – and I, along with the whole of Derbyshire Constabulary, send our best wishes to Ken."

Mr Kirby said the investigation was continuing and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who was in Station Road between 4.30pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday.