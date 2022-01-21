A coroner has called for prosecutors to consider potential manslaughter charges against a mother who took cocaine on the day she fatally "squashed" her baby daughter.

Keira-Mae Jones was just two days old when she was found face down on a bed in the room of her mother Aimee Jones on the neonatal ward at Barnsley Hospital on 16 May, 2020.

She suffered catastrophic brain injuries and spent 16 weeks on life support at Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital before dying on 14 September that year.

An inquest heard that Mrs Jones, 32, was likely to have taken cocaine on the day her daughter was found fatally injured.

Police at the home of Aimee Jones at Ashbourne Road in Barnsley Credit: MEN Media/Yorkshire Live

Senior coroner David Urpeth said he would refer the case back to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) so that a previous decision not to charge Mrs Jones with manslaughter could be "reassessed".He told Sheffield's Medico-Legal Centre that the "unlawful act of the mother directly led to Keira's death".The inquest heard that Mrs Jones threw as many as nine parties at her home in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, while her daughter was on life support – at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was suggested that Mrs Jones may have taken cocaine whilst she was in Barnsley Hospital. Credit: MEN Media/Yorkshire Live

Mrs Jones told the court she believed it was "safe" to look after a baby while on cocaine.Mrs Jones said: “I do think you could, yeah [take cocaine]. I'm not saying it's right to [but] you can safely do it, yeah."Keira-Mae was born on 14 May 2020 and was not allowed home because she was to be placed into immediate foster care.Her mother was allowed contact with her while in hospital and was given a room with a bed next to her cot and close to the nurses' station.The inquest heard how Mrs Jones woke up and told horrified nurses she had "accidentally squashed the baby" as Keira-Mae lay lifeless in her arms.Her husband, Alex Jones, would often throw house parties, which had been reported to police in the days after Keira-Mae was put on life support, the coroner was told.

Mrs Jones was arrested following the death of Keira-May. Credit: MEN Media/Yorkshire Live

Mrs Jones was arrested on suspicion of 'overlay' – an offence relating to when an infant dies while in bed with an adult who is under the influence of alcohol or other substances.Blood and urine tests taken from Mrs Jones a few hours after Keira-Mae had been found unresponsive revealed she had recently taken cocaine.Dr Dianna Garside, a toxicologist, said analysis suggested Mrs Jones had taken cocaine in the days before the test.When asked by Mr Urpeth if she could pinpoint the exact day when Mrs Jones may have taken the drug, Dr Garside said evidence pointed towards a three-day window; between 14 May 2020 – the day Keira-Mae was born – and 16 May 2020 - the day Keira-Mae was found unresponsive.However, Mrs Jones denied taking cocaine while in hospital and told Mr Urpeth she had taken the drug the week before, while pregnant.

The coroner told the inquest that, on the balance of probabilities, Mrs Jones had taken the drug on 16 May 2020 – the day that Keira-Mae was found unresponsive.Mr Urpeth recorded a conclusion of unlawful killing and told the court that the "unlawful act of the mother directly led to Keira's death".Mr Urpeth added: "That is someone who could and should have cared for Keira-Mae and it is a tragedy that she didn't."