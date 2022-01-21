Sixth person arrested in Rotherham New Year's Day murder investigation

A sixth man has been arrested by detectives investigating the killing of Fatjon Oruci in Rotherham on New Year's Day.

The 25-year-old was arrested in North London yesterday on suspicion of murder, he has since been released under investigation.

Fatjon, 22, from London, was found on Doncaster Road at about 1.20am on New Year's Day.

A post mortem examination found he died of catastrophic injuries as a result of beating while he had also been stabbed.

Two men and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released and are no longer being treated as suspects by South Yorkshire Police.

A fourth man, aged 33, arrested on suspicion of murder, and a fifth man, aged 44, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.