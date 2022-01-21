A taxi driver from Huddersfield who offered a woman a lift before raping her has been jailed for ten years.

Imran Rashid Ahmed attacked his victim after picking her up on Reservoir Side Road in the Blackmoorfoot area last July.

He then dropped her off in the town centre.

A friend of the victim reported the offence to West Yorkshire Police and an investigation was launched.

Ahmed was arrested from his address on Thornton Lodge Road the next day and was later charged.

He was convicted at Leeds Crown Court yesterday following a trial this week.

Speaking after the sentence, Det Chief Insp Natalie Dawson, said: "We hope this outcome will be of some comfort to the victim and to other women and girls in West Yorkshire, so they can feel safer in our public spaces.

"We also hope it will encourage other victims to come forward and report such crimes to our specially trained officers, so they can provide the support needed and take action against perpetrators."