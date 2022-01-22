An investigation is underway after a man died when the car he was travelling in left the road and ended up in a nearby field.

The incident happened on Whitehall Road in Cleckheaton just after 5am today (Saturday 22nd January) involving a silver Hyundai Terracan.

One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and four others were injured.

A police spokesperson said: "One of the male occupants sadly died at the scene. Four other male occupants suffered minor injuries and have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

"It is believed that a further male occupant of the vehicle left the scene before police attended."

Anyone who may have seen the incident, the circumstances leading up to it or how the vehicle was being driven prior to the collision, or who may have video footage is asked to call West Yorkshire Police.