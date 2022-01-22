Play video

Video report by Jonathan Brown

The family of a man from Scunthorpe who died from a brain tumour are campaigning for better research into treatment.

After suffering from headaches, Dave Hopkins was diagnosed with an incurable tumour in September 2020 - and just over a year later, he died aged just 46.

Now his grieving family says the disease that killed him is being overlooked in the search for new treatments.

Only one per cent of the money spent on cancer research is focused on brain tumours.

Dave's relatives say that has to change and are now working with charities to make that happen.

Dave Hopkins with his three children and his wife

Nicki Hopkins, Dave's wife, said: "The kids shouldn't be without their dad.

"His life was all about us and getting to the end and staying with us forever unfortunately that totally changed.

"I think the hardest thing is seeing everyone else living their normal lives but you never know who it's going to happen to and we never thought it would happen to us."

Despite having surgery to remove 90% of the growth - doctors said there was little more they could do to help him.

Dave had been suffering with headaches and a flicker in his eye before his diagnosis

Through everything from litter picks to skydives, the family crowdfunded more than a £100,000 for treatment not available on the NHS - but Covid travel restrictions and ill health cut short their plans.

Last year Scunthorpe MP Holly Mumby-Croft - raised Dave's plight in Parliament. But the family believe it was to little effect.

Lyndia Hopkins, Dave's daughter, said: "Somebody needs to do what we're doing or else who is going to? If someone started doing this 10 years ago we might not be in this situation."

Every year, around 16,000 people are diagnosed with brain tumours in the UK. But according to the Brain Tumour Research charity, historically only one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has focused on brain cancer. And as it stands only 12 per cent of people with brain tumours live for more than five years after diagnosis.

Hugh Adams from Brain Tumour Research said: "We're looking at the cancer that's the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40 and if we want to move the dial for patients in the future and it's not moved for a generation, we need to invest in discovery science."

In a statement, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We have redoubled our efforts to find therapies and new treatments and in 2018 committed more than £40 million of funding over five years which is supporting brain cancer research."

Nicki Hopkins added: "We wanted a cure for him and we couldn't get that but now I've got more strength and determination than ever to try and do that in his memory."