Marvel makes 'Secret Invasion' into Halifax for new Disney plus series

Play video

Video report by ITV Calendar's Adam Fowler

The Piece Hall in Halifax has been transformed into a film set for what's believed to be the latest Marvel Studio series for Disney Plus.

It's rumoured that Sam L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will be in the show, called Secret Invasion, alongside Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke.

Studio Grass-Fed Productions (UK), which has been connected to Marvel Studios, is believed to be producing it, with filming locations in Halifax and Leeds.

Samuel L. Jackson at the 2019 World Premiere Of Marvel Studios 'Captain Marvel' in Hollywood. Credit: PA Images

Part of Bull Close Lane in the town centre has been closed with crews setting up equipment.

The filming has sparked excitement in the local community, with the MP for Halifax Holly Lynch - a self-confessed Marvel fan - optimistic about the economic benefit for the town.

She said: "There is another worldwide audience for our town to showcase everything that we've got and with that brings visitors, the investment with film and crew, actors coming here - putting money in our bars and our restaurants whilst that filming is underway.

"So this is cold-hard cash that's coming into our town, so that's exciting."

Holly Lynch MP takes on Adam Fowler's Marvel quiz