Police post picture of knife seized in Leeds playground

Police say a boy will have his behaviour "addressed" after a knife was confiscated in a Leeds play area.

The Leeds Inner South Neighbourhood Policing Team posted a picture on Facebook showing the weapon that was seized in a playground in Beeston.

The team said: "A local young person will now be working with the youth offending service to address the dangers of his behaviour."

Local policing teams are highlighting work carried out by neighbourhood officers for Neighbourhood Policing Week.

West Yorkshire Police said it "recognises the vital and important work our local neighbourhood teams, PCSOs and volunteer staff do on a daily basis."