York has been chosen as the home for a new government agency which will promote cycling and walking. Active Travel England will work to improve infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians and will be led by Olympic legend Chris Boardman.

He rose to fame in 1992 when he took Great Britain's opening Gold medal at the Barcelona Olympics, Britain's ﬁrst cycling Gold medal in 72 years.

Chris Boardman won Britain's first cycle gold medal for 72 years in the Barcelona Olympic Games 1992 Credit: Press Association

The announcement has been welcomed by the city's council with hopes it will create new jobs, boost the local economy and raise York's profile. It will be based in the city from the summer.

The Leader of City of York Council, Councillor Keith Aspden, said: "The announcement recognises York’s influential role in bringing to the fore innovation that blends carbon-negative ambition with healthy communities and transport options.

York is the natural centre of gravity for a decarbonised national transport infrastructure, and is already preparing for that future.

"This is a fantastic city with a highly skilled population and in this announcement we can see reaffirmation of our reputation as a destination of choice for inward investment. "

York City Council have welcomed the news

Mr Boardman said the positive effects of high levels of cycling and walking are "clearly visible in pockets around the country where people have been given easy and safe alternatives to driving".

He continued: "Perhaps most important of all, though, it makes for better places to live while helping both the NHS and our mission to decarbonise.

"This will be a legacy we will be proud to leave for our children and for future generations. It's time to make it a reality; it's time for a quiet revolution."

The Government announced £5.5 million of investment in cycling and walking schemes.This includes: