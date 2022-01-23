Play video

Crowds lined the streets of Leeds on Sunday to catch a glimpse of Hollywood superstar Samuel L. Jackson.

Jackson is in Yorkshire, along with co-star Emilia Clarke, for filming of what is believed to be the Marvel mini-series Secret Invasion, made by Disney Plus.

Hundreds of people lined up behind barricades as some streets were closed to allow the filming to take place.

Bond Court and Greek Street were given a Russian makeover for the recording of one scene.

'Nothing to see here, James' jokingly writes Leeds City Council's leader in Russian in this response to a tweet about a Russian-language street sign

In a letter sent to local residents before the weekend, Grass Fed Productions, which is believed to be working with Disney on the production, provided information about the road closures and said it had been working with Leeds City Council on preparations.

"This letter offers the opportunity to get in touch and let me know of any concerns you may have in relation to our works," it said

It added that Disney were "working to Government guidelines in relation to providing a Covid secure environment," with crew completing daily temperature checks, having Covid tests three times a week, and wearing face coverings at all times.

This week the cast and crew are set to move to the Piece Hall in Halifax, where preparations have been taking place for filming in recent days.

Local MP Holly Lynch welcomed the move, saying: "There is another worldwide audience for our town to showcase everything that we've got and with that brings visitors, the investment with film and crew, actors coming here - putting money in our bars and our restaurants whilst that filming is underway.

"So this is cold-hard cash that's coming into our town, so that's exciting."

What is Marvel Secret Invasion?

Marvel Secret Invasion is an American television miniseries created by Kyle Bradstreet for the streaming service Disney Plus, based on a Marvel Comics storyline.

The story involves a subversive, long-term invasion of Earth by the Skrulls, a group of alien shapeshifters who have secretly replaced many superheroes in the Marvel Universe with impostors over a period of years.

Marvel's promotional tagline is "Who do you trust?"

Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury from the film series, along with Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, with Cobie Smulders also starring.

It is expected to premiere later this year.