Play video

Video report by Katie Oscroft.

Friends of a Scunthorpe mother who died after suffering a massive stroke have spoken out to raise awareness of the risks to young people.

Twenty-eight-year-old mum-of-two Reanne Fletcher had two strokes just after she had a stillborn son in October last year.

She was put into an induced coma but lost her life on New Year's Eve.

28 year old Reanne Fletcher suffered two strokes before being put into an induced coma

Jessica Carpenter and Rebecca Mcgillivray, who went to school with Reanne and remained best friends with her for more than twenty year, had to say goodbye over a video call.

Both say her death came as a huge shock and opened their eyes to how strokes can affect young people.

Jessica said: "Leanne was one of the kindest people and always cheeky, always up for a laugh, always really happy and always there for us.

"She had an inner strength that always inspired me."

Rebecca said: "When we got together there was still that unbreakable bond, that sisterhood bond.

"She was very very protective and she'd stick up for us."

The three had been best friends for more than twenty years

After the devastating loss of Reanne, both friends wanted to speak out to raise awareness of strokes, particularly among young people.

Rebecca says they are too often thought of as something that only affect older people.

1 in 4 People who have a stroke are of working age

She said: "It was a big shock. I was thinking, she's the same age as us. It felt like someone punched me in the stomach and then punched me in the heart. And I'm thinking: she's the other half of me and she's gone.

"I think a lot of people need to know it can happen at any age. I thought it can only happen to people over 40s and then seeing it at that age, the same age as us, it can just happen."

How to recognise the signs of a stroke:

Face – the face may have dropped on 1 side, the person may not be able to smile, or their mouth or eye may have drooped.

Arms – the person may not be able to lift both arms and keep them there because of weakness or numbness in 1 arm.

Speech – their speech may be slurred or garbled, or the person may not be able to talk at all despite appearing to be awake; they may also have problems understanding what you're saying to them.

Time – it's time to dial 999 immediately if you notice any of these signs or symptoms.

Jessica said: "You hear about strokes. I know they're bad. And I know they're life changing and life threatening. But it's just different when you see it."

"I just didn't think for one second it would happen to Reanne."

The charity Different Strokes provides support for young people who have suffered strokes and their families.