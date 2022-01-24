A landlord who left his properties in Scunthorpe in such a dangerous condition that tenants had to be moved out for their own safety has been fined.

Amarjit Singh failed to deal with a catalogue of problems, prompting North Lincolnshire Council to take immediate enforcement action.

Investigators found exposed cables in a shower room, sockets hanging off walls, broken windows, doors without proper locks, inadequate fire precautions and piles of rubbish in a back yard.

The council was alerted to dangerous conditions at one property following a referral from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

And in one case, council staff were so concerned they issued an order immediately removing the occupiers, who were then given alternative accommodation.Singh, of Ferry Road, Scunthorpe, was ordered to provide housing documents as part of a wider investigation into housing on Diana Street and Mary Street but failed to do so.He then failed to attend Grimsby Magistrates Court and was found guilty in his absence of three offences of failing to comply with the order.He was fined a total of £3,607.Cllr John Davison, said: "The majority of landlords in North Lincolnshire work with us to provide their tenants with good quality, safe accommodation."When they fail to do this we will not hesitate to take action."If landlords fail to provide tenants with safe and secure accommodation that meets the legal standards, we will come down on them with the full force of the law."