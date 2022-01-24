Chesterfield Football Club have announced that manager James Rowe has been suspended following allegations of "misconduct".

In a statement the club said an investigation had been launched, but declined to provide further details.

They said: "Chesterfield FC can confirm that James Rowe has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct. "Danny Webb will take charge of the team. "As the matter is subject to an investigation, the club is unable to make further comment until that investigation is complete."

Chesterfield are currently top of the National League at the halfway stage of the season.

Rowe recently led the club to a lucrative FA Cup third round against European champions Chelsea.