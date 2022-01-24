Police look into claims of Elland Road crush at Leeds United v Newcastle United

Police say they are working with Leeds United following claims fans were caught in a crush during the club's game against Newcastle United at Elland Road.

There were numerous reports on social social media of Newcastle supporters struggling because of problems with the turnstiles in the away end at Leeds's ground on Saturday.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "We are aware of issues at the Leeds United v Newcastle United game at Elland Road on Saturday that resulted in congestion at the entrance points for away fans.

"We are currently liaising with the club to review the circumstances."

Jonjo Shelvey scored Newcastle's winner Credit: PA

Following Newcastle's 1-0 win, it was claimed turnstiles failed and fans only avoided serious injury after an exit door was opened.

Writing on Twitter, one fan said: "I've not seen anything like this since there was standing in the grounds. At least you could move when everything went forward. There you [were] stuck against turnstiles. It was like watch cattle pens."

The number of complaints being raised by Newcastle's fans led to the Newcastle Supporters' Trust asking fans to come forward with their experiences.

In a statement, Leeds United said it "acknowledged" the complaints.

It added: "Leeds United will now work with the Newcastle Supporters' Trust, West Yorkshire Police and our own safety team to review the issues raised and ensure we continue to provide a safe environment for everyone attending our stadium.

"We will not make any further comment until a review is complete."