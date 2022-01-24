Police have named a father and his young son who died after a crash in Mansfield.

John Woodcock, 44, of Sutton-in-Ashfield, and two-year-old, Lewis, died in hospital following the collision in Chesterfield Road North in Mansfield on the evening of Saturday, 15 January.

Det Insp Clare Gibson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said their family were being supported by specialist officers and made a fresh appeal for information about the incident.

The family of John and Lewis Woodcock are being supported by specialist officers Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

She said: "We continue to investigate the full circumstances and our appeal for information remains. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage is urged to please get in touch."

Three cars are believed to have been involved in the incident.

The driver of one of the other vehicles was also taken to hospital where he continues to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Colleagues of Mr Woodcock – known as 'Dan' – at Herbie's Hemp, a shop at the Idlewells Indoor Market Hall in Sutton-in-Ashfield described him as a "lovely person and lovely character'".A fundraising page set up to help cover funeral costs has already surpassed its target.