Report into Star Hobson's 'terrible murder' delayed by Bradford Council

The publication of a report into whether more could have been done to prevent Star Hobson's "terrible murder" has been delayed by Bradford Council.

Star was 16 months old when she was killed – following months of abuse – by her mother's partner, Savannah Brockhill, at their home in Keighley.

Star's mother, Frankie Smith, was convicted of causing or allowing her death.

A review of the case was launched after the pair were jailed in December. The findings of the Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review were expected to be published this month.

But Bradford Council said the scale of the evidence being considered meant it would now be delayed.

Frankie Smith was found guilty of allowing the death of her daughter Star Hobson.

'Mass of evidence'

Jane Booth, chair of The Bradford Partnership, said: "We have taken the decision to do further work to the Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review into how agencies responded to the events leading up to the terrible murder of Star Hobson.

"This means that we will not be in a position to publish the review in January 2022 as we had originally projected.

“Many people will be aware that a considerable amount of detailed evidence emerged during the murder trial.

"Not all this evidence was available to the independent author of the review."

She said the "mass of evidence" needed to be looked at in "great depth".

In sentencing Brockhill and Smith, the judge said Star was "caught in the crossfire" of their "toxic relationship". Credit: Family photo

Star died from "catastrophic injuries" at Wesley Place in Keighley on 22 September 2020.

During a six-week trial at Bradford Crown Court, the jury heard how she had been subjected to "kicking and stamping" as well as a "slam choke" in order to "toughen her up".

On the day she died, the toddler vomited large amounts of brown fluid in an ambulance prior to being rushed to hospital. She later suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

Star was found to have several fractured bones and broken ribs.

She also suffered a laceration to her liver, damage to her bowel, and bruising to her lung and pancreas.

Relatives and friends of the family say concerns raised with social services were not taken seriously enough and opportunities to save her were missed.

'Common themes' with Arthur Labinio-Hughes case

Ms Booth added that the report's author had spoken to Star's family and was talking to authorities looking into the case of Arthur Labinio-Hughes, whose father and his partner were jailed for killing him in Solihull.

She added: "We want to work closely with those reviewing the case of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes to understand common themes across both cases.

“We know that not being able to publish the review in January is disappointing, particularly for the family and friends of Star, but we owe it to Star to make sure that the findings of the review take account of all the facts that emerged during the trial."

She said a new publication date would be announced in due course.