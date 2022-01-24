Robbers who stole money and cigarettes after targeting a stroke victim in Hull have been jailed.

Bernadette Dunn, 38, and Andrew Brayshaw, 43, forced the man, who was in his 60s, to get on the ground, in the incident on Axminster Close in May last year.

They stole from him before escaping but were later arrested.

Both pleaded guilty to a robbery at Hull Crown Court.

Dunn, of Enstone Garth in Hull, and Brayshaw, of Hessle Road, were sentenced to three years and nine months.

Det Sgt Andrew Bradley, of Humberside Police, said: "I am pleased to see this cold-hearted couple sentenced for their crime.

"The poor victim was recovering from a stroke at the time of the incident and was extremely vulnerable.

"I hope that this sentence will give him the sense that justice has been served and this pair will be off our streets for the next three years."