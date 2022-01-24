Samuel L. Jackson orders seafood and tiramisu at Huddersfield restaurant

Play video

Video report by Chris Kiddey.

A Huddersfield waiter has spoken of his shock after he was given the job of serving Hollywood movie star Samuel L. Jackson.

The actor is in West Yorkshire, along with co-star Emilia Clarke, filming what what is believed to be new Marvel series Secret Invasion.

The series is being partly shot in Leeds and at the Piece Hall in Halifax.

Jackson, Clarke, crowds of extras and film equipment were seen in a number of locations over the weekend.

And after filming on Saturday, Jackson headed down the road to Italian restaurant Da Sandro where he ordered seafood and tiramisu.



Waiter Fabio Delrio said he only realised when he went to take his order, saying: "I was so so surprised. I didn't know it was coming but I'm glad I met him."

"When I went to the table I just realised it's him. I couldn't believe it."

The Pulp Fiction star ordered fritto misto, which is fried seafood, and courgette, along with a pint of lemonade.

And for dessert, Fabio said: "He had strawberry sorbet first and then he asked me for tiramisu to take away."

He described the actor as "respectful" and "a really nice person."

What is Marvel Secret Invasion?

Marvel Secret Invasion is an American television miniseries created by Kyle Bradstreet for the streaming service Disney Plus, based on a Marvel Comics storyline.

The story involves a subversive, long-term invasion of Earth by the Skrulls, a group of alien shapeshifters who have secretly replaced many superheroes in the Marvel Universe with impostors over a period of years.

Marvel's promotional tagline is "Who do you trust?"

Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury from the film series, along with Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, with Cobie Smulders also starring.

It is expected to premiere later this year.

