Sheffield woman completes 3,000 mile rowing challenge across Atlantic

Video report by Astrid Quinn

A woman from Sheffield has completed a challenge to row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic.

Lauren Hunt, 34, and her three team mates, Joe, Jess and Jessica, reached the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Rowing Challenge finish line in the Caribbean on Sunday (23 January).

They travelled the distance in just 42 days, 4 hours and 54 minutes, rowing from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to the English Harbour in Antigua.

They have made history after becoming the world's first mixed gender crew to have rowed any ocean.

Lauren Hunt said: "A friend was looking for a team to do this with and I felt drawn to it to be honest, It sounded extraordinary and the more I found out about the challenge I was hooked, and I couldn't say no."

"It was pretty magical leaving La Gomera, saying bye to friends and family and being cheered on by everyone. First two to three days was survival mode. I was seasick for the first 48 hours."

The challenge is known to be ultimate test of endurance, with the team even spending Christmas day in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

After crossing the finish line, she said: "It was such a big journey to even get to the start line as well. You know we all live in four different countries and I think that's testament to all the support and hard work and an it's just been an incredible ocean journey."The team have raised more than £50,000 for charity whilst completing the row. The funds will go towards Crisis UK, Covenant House Vancouver and Anthony Nolan.