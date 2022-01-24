Three Leeds houses shut down by police after armed street fights and drug deals

Three properties in Leeds have been shut down by police after complaints about drug dealing, armed street fights, attacks and criminal damage.

Closure orders were granted for the terraced housed on Paisley Place following a "significant increase" in calls from local residents.

Weapons including knives and what appeared to be a crossbow were seized during raids.

Two people were arrested and drugs, along with weapons, were confiscated.

The orders ban any access to the properties for three months.

Insp Phil Gill, who leads the West Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "The issues of crime and anti-social behaviour that we saw around these addresses were having a completely unacceptable impact on people in the area.

"We can never tolerate behaviour such as this and responded quickly, working closely with our council partners to find a long-term solution to the problems.

"The securing of these three closure orders should bring some welcome relief to residents."

Cllr Debra Coupar, deputy leader of Leeds City Council said anti-social behaviour and criminal activity would not be tolerated. She added: "We want to ensure residents feel safe in their homes and in their communities and we will continue to closely monitor this situation and take further action if required. "I would urge anyone who doesn’t feel safe to report their concerns to West Yorkshire Police, giving as much detail as possible. This will help us further tackle crime and offer people the appropriate support."