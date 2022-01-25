Attempted murder charge over 'life-changing' machete attack in Huddersfield

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a suspected machete attack which left another man with "life changing" injuries.

The victim, who is in his 20s, suffered severe injuries to his leg in the incident on Spinners Close, Huddersfield, on Tuesday, 18 January.

It is understood he was close to losing a leg in the attack.

Max Charles Lambert, 33, of Romanby Shaw, Bradford, appeared before Leeds magistrates charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon and was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court.

Three men, aged 39, 38 and 34 ,have also been arrested by detectives investigating the incident.

The 39 and 38-year-old remain in custody, while the 34-year-old was released on bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101.