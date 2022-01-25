The family of former Huddersfield, Halifax and Chesterfield footballer Jordan Sinnott has launched a charity in his memory exactly two years after he was killed on a night out.

The 25-year-old was playing football for Matlock Town Football Club, on loan from Alfreton Town, when he suffered fatal head injuries after being assaulted in Retford, Nottinghamshire, on 25 January 2020.

He was on a night out with friends when he was attacked.

Two men were later jailed for his manslaughter. Today, the Jordan Sinnott Foundation Trust (JSFT) was formally launched as a registered charity.

It aims to provide grants to grassroots sports clubs and has already given out £22,000 to young people.

Jordan's mother Melanie Tait, who is chair of the foundation, said: "It is a part of Jordan that's still living on through this and that’s what makes it easy for me and I'm so grateful to everybody who donates."

Jordan's death sparked an outpouring of tributes from fellow professionals and fans, with around a thousand football shirts, bearing his name and age, donated in his memory and distributed around the world.

Following his funeral, Jordan's fiancée Kelly Bossons found out that she was pregnant with their first child, Maisie, who is now 16 months old.

She said, “I think we’re trying to turn something positive out of something so negative so when we hit the days that are particularly heart wrenching like the anniversaries, we want to springboard them to something good."

The charity will offer grants of up to £5,000 to pay for equipment, transport and kit to help engage disadvantaged people in sport, while young people facing barriers to sport can apply for individual grants of up to £2,000.

Its trustees include three of Jordan's closest friends, among them Middlesbrough midfielder Matt Crooks, Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward and ex-Huddersfield, Harrogate and Bradford striker Jonathan Stead.

As part of the launch of the charity, a commemorative shirt designed by Ward and worn by the charity's patron, former England and Arsenal footballer Ian Wright, is being auctioned off online until 1 February.

Wright said, "Jordan's passing is a huge loss not only to his friends and family, but the sporting world, so it's an honour to help champion the charity in his name and turn such a devastating tragedy into something positive."

