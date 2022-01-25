Play video

Video from Sian Butcher, British Divers Marine Life Rescue

Coastguard officials say they are monitoring the situation after dolphins were spotted in a river in East Yorkshire.

Teams from Hull Coastguard Rescue Team were alerted by British Divers Marine Life Rescue after a member of the public reported a sighting in the River Ouse near Goole on Monday, 24 January.

Posting on Facebook, they said: "With an increasing number of people on scene, the team ensured they stayed away from areas of risk, whilst also witnessing a number of sightings of the cataceans themselves.

"There appeared to be two adults and a calf and whilst not unheard of, it is a concern that they're that far up river.

"The situation will be monitored over the coming days in the hope the animals don't strand and continue feeding."

As of Tuesday morning the Coastguard said there had been no further sightings and it was hoped the dolphins had found their way back to open water.

The advice to people who see dolphins inland is to stay away from the water and avoid taking risks.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue can be contacted on 01825 765546.