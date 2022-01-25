Singer Olly Alexander has insisted he's not the next Doctor Who, despite widespread speculation that he was in the running.

The 32-year-old, from Harrogate, won critical acclaim for his role in Channel 4's It's A Sin last year, leading many show support for him to replace the incumbent Doctor, Jodie Whittaker - also from Yorkshire.

Despite this, Alexander said he's keen to pursue more acting roles in the future.

"I mean it would be amazing, but I’m definitely not the Doctor," he told ITV's Lorraine Kelly.

“I love the show and I can’t wait to watch it when it gets rebooted, because it’s going to be good," he added.

Olly Alexander talks Doctor Who rumours on Lorraine

Whittaker, from Skelmanthorpe near Huddersfield, announced last summer that she would be stepping down from the role, which she had held since 2017 when she became the first female Doctor Who.

