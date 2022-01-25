Hull City part ways with head coach Grant McCann

Hull City have parted company with head coach Grant McCann after two-and-a-half years at the MKM Stadium.

In one of the first acts as new owner, Acun Ilicali brought McCann's reign to an end.

ITV News understands that Georgian Shota Arveladze will be announced as McCann's replacement by Thursday.

Ex-Rangers player Shota Arveladze is set to be announced as Grant McCann's replacement

The 41-year-old was informed he would no longer lead the Tigers in a face-to-face meeting with vice chairman Tan Kesler.

Ilicali also joined the meeting via Facetime from the Domincan Republic, where he is filming the latest series of Turkish television show 'The Survivor'.

During his time at the MKM Stadium, McCann guided the Tigers to promotion as League One champions, the club's first league title in 55 years.

Grant McCann lasted just one match under Acun Ilicali

Ilicali said: "Grant has done an excellent job for this football club in difficult circumstances, most specifically during the takeover process, and for that I offer my sincere thanks.

"These matters are never easy and are more often than not protracted. During the process, Grant has always remained professional and fully focused on the team, and will forever be a friend of the Tigers. I’m sure Grant will be successful in whatever his next challenge is."

"I understand the timing may look odd, after two good wins, but I wouldn’t be fair or honest if I merely waited for a defeat to change manager. That benefits nobody. I will continue to be transparent with you, our fans."