South Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing mum and her five-year-old daughter who was last seen in Stocksbridge yesterday morning.

Lisa, 48, and her daughter Isabelle, who is five, were last seen at around 10am in the Sheffield area.Described as white, of medium build, and with very long, auburn hair, Lisa is believed to be wearing a mid-length black coat with a fur hood, and a pair of red and white boot-type trainers.Her daughter Isabelle is described as white, with very long mousey hair, and is believed to be wearing a purple coat, black/grey trousers and black patent leather shoes.South Yorkshire Police are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.They want to speak to anybody who may have seen them. Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 100 of January 24.