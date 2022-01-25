Police 'stinger' used to stop stolen lorry in North Yorkshire

Police used a 'stinger' to bring a stolen lorry to a halt in North Yorkshire before setting loose a dog to catch the driver when he ran off.

The lorry was taken from Selby on Sunday morning and was travelling north when North Yorkshire Police set off in pursuit.

Traffic officers, the operational support unit and the rural task force caught up with the vehicle on the A66 heading towards Scotch Corner at around 11.10am.

They used a "stinger" – a device to burst a vehicle's tyres – to stop it.

A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after the vehicle was stopped Credit: North Yorkshire Police

A spokesman said: "The driver of the HGV left the vehicle and made off on foot but he was no match for police dog Dixon who helped us catch him and he was arrested shortly after."

A 33-year-old man from Leeds was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.