Bradford Council has been stripped of responsibility for running children's social care services in the wake of the murder of Star Hobson.

A not-for-profit trust is being set up to run care for vulnerable children and families following an intervention by the Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.

He said: "Keeping vulnerable children safe from harm is non-negotiable. Where a council is not meeting its duty to do this, we will take action to protect children and put their needs first."

The move comes four years after an inspection of children's services in 2018 by the watchdog Ofsted led to Bradford being rated "inadequate" and issued with a notice to improve.

Inspectors at the time found services had "rapidly deteriorated" over the previous 12 months, with "serious failures in social work practice" leaving children at risk of significant harm

Three years later Ofsted wrote to the city's director of children's services again expressing "serious concern in relation to the safety, well-being and experiences of children".

Star Hobson Credit: Family photograph

Last September – a year after 16-month-old Star Hobson was murdered by her mother's partner in Keighley – Steve Walker, from Leeds City Council, was appointed as a commissioner to carry out a review of services in Bradford.

In his report, which has not been published in full but has been seen by ITV News, Mr Walker said problems with staffing and leadership meant the council was still beset by problems.

He said: "Despite the clear commitment of council leaders and elected members improvement in children services in Bradford has been too slow.

"Many of the key challenges identified in the 2018 inspection remain, particularly in relation to workforce stability and the quality of social work practice.

"After three years the local authority has been unable to create a context in which good social care practice can take place."

Mr Zahawi said: "It's clear from the recommendations made by the Commissioner in Bradford that the council needs support to improve and so I’m pleased that Bradford council have agreed to establish a new trust that will bring positive change for the council and independent oversight that drives improvements."

The new trust will be owned by Bradford Council but operate at arms length under a new independent chair and board of directors.

It follows similar initiatives elsewhere, including in Sunderland.

Bradford West MP Naz Shah told ITV News Calendar that today's announcement highlighted the failures of the council.

Play video

Robbie Moore Mp for Keighley and Ilkley says it's a positive step to see the government step in.

Play video

Bradford Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said: "We are working positively and constructively with government in the best interests of our children.

"This gives our valued social care staff certainty over the future direction of the service and the opportunity to draw on resources and expertise nationally.

"It will bring greater investment and support so that children and young people in the district feel the impact of this work sooner."

A separate report on the Star Hobson case, which was due to be published this month, has now been delayed.