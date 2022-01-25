MPs across Yorkshire and the Humber have taken to social media to share emotional reactions, after ITV News exclusively revealed Boris Johnson had a birthday party inside No 10 in June 2020 - during the first lockdown.

Downing Street conceded staff "gathered briefly" in the Cabinet Room following a meeting after it was alleged 30 people attended and shared cake despite social mixing indoors being banned.

In his own party, Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden, David Davis referred to the situation as a "nightmare" which continues to get "even worse".

His comments come just days after he called for Boris Johnson to go during Prime Minister's Questions.

"Like many on these benches, I've spent weeks and months defending the Prime Minister against often angry constituents... but I expect my leaders to shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take," he said.

Meanwhile, many Labours MPs have echoed the feelings of their leader, Sir Keir Starmer, who described his the Prime Minister as a "national distraction".

Labour MP for Sheffield Heeleey, Louise Haigh, who's also the Shadow Secretary of State for Transport, highlighted just how much others were sacrificing around this time of the alleged party, adding that she feels Boris Johnson is "unfit to govern".

Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer and MP for Leeds West, described the news as a "disgrace", while Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, used the word "flabbergasting".

Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham, said: "We need a government that is focused on the issues, not one devoted to saving the PM."

And Labour's MP for Hemsworth, Jon Trickett, added that "the Met investigation must be swift and complete, and must not be used to yet again shirk responsibility."

In a nod to the Prime Minister's previous comments that he did not know a Downing Street gathering was in fact a party, Richard Burgon MP, the Labour MP for Leeds East, tweeted: "Perhaps no-one told him it was his birthday?"

An internal inquiry, which had been commissioned to look into allegedly rule-breaking parties, will now not be published for many weeks, as the Metropolitan Police has launched its own investigation.