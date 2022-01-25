After Grant McCann parted ways with Hull City, ITV News sports reporter Chris Dawkes reflects on why he was missing the desired razzamatazz for 'Turkey's Simon Cowell' Acun Ilicali

"I can’t sing Chris" joked Grant McCann in response to my question about whether he feels like he's the one being judged by the man who hosts 'The Voice' in Turkey.

It was a different McCann who greeted the media for his weekly Hull City press conference on Friday.

Relaxed, smiling, joking. Did he know then that whatever the result on Saturday he’d be out of a job within a few days?

It would certainly take the pressure off somewhat.

It's no secret Acun Ilicali intended to shake up the place once he’d got the keys to the MKM stadium, and if you’re planning on taking a broom to the building then it makes sense to start at the top and work your way down.McCann's final match for Hull City wasn’t a bad way to end it.

However, one win at promotion-chasing Bournemouth doesn’t make a manager.

As an Assem Allam recruit, Grant McCann faced a battle to win over fans Credit: PA

Some fans have never really taken to McCann. Brought in by the Allams – a cardinal sin for some who would forever associate owner and manager – or his failure to stop the Tigers slump and eventual relegation to League One two years ago.

There were mitigating circumstances back then, such as the poorly timed sales of star men Jarod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki, and his subsequent promotion back to the second tier just a year later deserves praise.

Let's not forget Sunderland are in their third year of trying to escape the third tier and it took Leeds three attempts to haul themselves up the ladder too.

Whilst not being the most engaging or free speaking of coaches, McCann has always been courteous and polite (to me at least) even in difficult circumstances.

McCann will leave on the back of two fantastic victories and for that reason those looking from the outside in will find his departure somewhat surprising.

Grant McCann lasted just one match under Acun Ilicali

But a new man often has his own ideas and you never thought McCann’s character quite fit with the razzmatazz of the man referred to as the Turkish Simon Cowell.

Time will be the ultimate judge of whether this was a wise decision but McCann leaves with his head held high and his stock similarly lofty. He won’t have time for singing lessons. I can’t imagine McCann will be out of work for too long.