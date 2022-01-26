Cool Runnings: Former Sheffield Hallam student makes Jamaican bobsleigh team

Play video

Video report by Victoria Whittam.

A former student from Sheffield and his teammates have drawn comparisons with the cult film Cool Runnings after qualifying to represent Jamaica at the Winter Olympics.

Ashley Watson will be part of the bobsleigh team heading to Beijing on Friday.

It is the first time in 24 years that a four-man crew will represent the Caribbean island, echoing the exploits of the 1980s team immortalised in the 1993 movie Cool Runnings.

But Ashley and his team are aiming to create a legend of their own. He said: "I wouldn't want to go to the Olympics unless we are getting a gold medal.

"We want medals, that's what we want, I would like to get the best result Jamaica has ever had."

Shanwayne Stephens, Matthew Wekpe, Ashley Watson & Nimroy Turgott Credit: ©IBSF/Ģirts Kehris

The team is led by pilot Shanwayne Stephens, with Matthew Wekpe and brakeman Nimroy Turgott.

They have been training for four years and beat participants from countries much better known for winter sports.

Ashley is completing the final leg of training at a specialist facility in Bath and said: "We were up against some very hard fields.

"We beat some American Sleds, some Canadian sleds, other Olympic teams from other nations, we had to give good performances, if we didn't, there is no way we would have got there."

Jamaican Bobsleigh team 2022 Credit: ©IBSF/Ģirts Kehris

Following in the footsteps of legends

Ashley and his colleagues will go some way to gain the mythical status of their predecessors.

Cool Runnings was based on the 1988 team founded by then pilot Dudley Tal Stokes, who went on to compete in the event for Jamaica at three further Winter Olympic events in 1992, 1994 and in 1998 - setting a world record at his third.

Ashley said: "We had the highest finish of a black male driver in Olympic Bobsled history"

"Maybe that's the future for Shanwayne and his crew, I don't know, but I would like to see that record eclipsed at some point. Preferably by a Jamaican."

Dudley Tal Stokes, Founder of the Jamaican Bobsleigh team in 1988

And the team is certainly ambitious. The highest position the Jamaican team have ever reached was 14th place in 1994 but they say they are determined they will place higher in 2022.