A man described as a "hoarder" was found dead in his home, surrounded by rubbish, after reports of concern for his safety.

Humberside Police discovered the elderly man's body after gaining entry to his house in Churchfield Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire.

Tony Graves, who visits family in one of the adjacent properties, said: "The last we saw of him was just before Christmas.

"We think he had a lot of issues with his house as we know he'd been dealing with a water leak for around 15 years."

He said the man had declined help from neighbours and that his fence had collapsed under the weight of items in his garden.

The man's fence collapsed under the weight of rubbish Credit: MEN Media

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a premise on Churchfield Road, Scunthorpe on Friday, January 14 following reports of concerns for a man’s safety at approximately 4.50pm.

"Upon arrival it was discovered that a man had sadly died. His death is not being treated as suspicious and our thoughts remain with his family at this sad time."