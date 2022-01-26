A man from Leeds who sexually abused a schoolgirl at his home after meeting her in a pub has been jailed more than 10 years later.

Matthew Full, of Standale Crescent, Pudsey, threatened to shame his victim and her family if she reported him.

But he was brought to justice following an investigation by officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit after the victim came forward as an adult.

Det Insp Vicky Alexander said: "Full was in his twenties when he sexually abused the victim, who was a vulnerable underage girl.

"She was left understandably traumatised by what he did to her and for many years felt unable to tell anyone or report the incident to the police.

"When she was able to come forward as an adult, we made sure she was supported by specialist safeguarding officers throughout the investigation and the court process that resulted in Full being held accountable for his actions."

A trial at Leeds Crown Court heard Full, who is now 41, and a friend got talking to the victim and her friend in a pub, where he bought her drinks before taking her back to his address for more drinks.

Despite knowing her age, he took her to a bedroom and sexually assaulted her despite her attempts to fend him off.

He then repeatedly threatened her not to tell anyone.

Full denied the offences and claimed not to have met her or taken her back to his home, but was found guilty of two offences of sexual activity with a child. He was jailed for four years.

Det Insp Alexander said: "We hope his conviction and sentence will give her some level of comfort and reassurance as she continues to move forward with her life.

"The successful outcome of this case should clearly demonstrate that the passage of time need not be a barrier to justice, and we hope it will give other victims of such offences the confidence to come forward knowing they will be listened to and supported."