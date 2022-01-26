Police have taken action against a 12-year-old girl who was caught illegally riding a quad on a main road in the Wakefield area.

She was given a community resolution for using a motor vehicle on a road without a licence or insurance and issued with a warning that the vehicle would be seized if it is used in an illegal or anti-social manner.

PC Richard Shaw, of Castleford Neighbourhood Policing Team, who was involved in the operation, said: "This operation was carried out to help address community concerns about speeding and the use of scooters and off-road bikes on roads in the district.

"We stopped a child who was riding a quad bike on the main road through South Kirkby. Use of off-road vehicles in this way puts both the rider and other road users at risk.

"We will continue to act on information from members of the public and I would urge people to report any anti-social or illegal use of off-road vehicles to us."