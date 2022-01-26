North Yorkshire Police have said they are "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a missing man from Scarborough.

Jason Conway, 32, went missing from his home in the early hours of this morning and police have said they are urgently appealing for help from the public in tracing his whereabouts.

Jason was last seen leaving his house on Grosvenor Cresent at midnight on 26 January.

Jason is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes and approx 6’1 tall. He was last seen wearing a loose black t-shirt, white shorts and white socks.

Police are now asking for anyone who may have seen Jason, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact them immediately, by calling 101.