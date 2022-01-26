Report of man on roof leads to cannabis farm find in Doncaster

Police inadvertently uncovered a cannabis farm after being called to deal with a man on a roof in Doncaster.

The South Yorkshire firearm support group were on patrol in the town with neighbourhood policing officers when they were alerted to a 19-year-old on top of a building.

A spokesperson said: "We helped gain entry to the building only to find it was full with over 80 cannabis plants, some fully grown and some that had just been planted.

"After some careful negotiation a 19-year-old male was assisted from the roof and arrested for cultivation of cannabis."