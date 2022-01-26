Play video

Video report by Jon Hill.

A working single mother-of-three from Huddersfield has spoken of her fears about heating her home as energy prices continue to soar.

Dominy Hinds-Jalota has a part-time job as a local authority nutritionist, but her monthly gas and electricity bills have rocketed since her old supplier went bust.

Now she fears even steeper rises, with average bills expected to go from under £1,300 a year to more than £1,850.

Dominy said: "This time last year my gas and electricity bills were £130 a month in the winter.

"It's now £160 a month and then obviously there's the really big price hike coming in April and it's going to be another £80 a month for me and I just don't know how I'm going to find that money.

"I've been working from home mainly during the pandemic but I just don't want to have the heating on during the day. It's winter and it's very cold so I sit with big jumpers, I even have my dressing gown on.

Dominy has three children and worries about her soaring gas and electricity bills

"In team meetings I have my hat and my coat on and all my colleagues are the same as well and it's freezing and at night I'm turning the heating off at 8pm and just going to bed at 9pm because it's that cold but I've just got to keep the bills down."

What are politicians doing?

The government is thought to be looking at how to cut people's energy bills, with options including:

Removing VAT- which takes £61 off a typical bill

Cutting environmental and social policy levies - which are typically £159 of a typical bill

Changing plans that would add at least £1.8bn to bills to deal with the cost of failed energy firms.

But gas bills could rise even further if Russia invades Ukraine, putting more pressure on international energy markets.

Campaigners say ministers must rethink household energy bills.

Ruth London, of Fuel Poverty Action, said: "We're asking for a big change to energy pricing so that everybody would get a free band of energy enough to cover basics like heating, lighting, keep the fridge freezer on so that everybody has the security of knowing that they're not going to die because of this crisis."

Thousands have signed a petition calling for the Government to keep bill rises in check.

But ministers say it could be March before any plans are revealed.