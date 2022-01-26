Truck crushed after owner caught fly-tipping in Barnsley

Play video

A truck has been crushed by officials in Barnsley after its owner was caught flytipping.

Barnsley Council said the action was taken after the Ford Transit Tipper was found to be illegally carrying and disposing of rubbish.

The driver was given a £300 fixed penalty notice for failing to hold a valid waste carriers' licence.

The council said the vehicle was crushed because it was unroadworthy.

Cllr Jenny Platts, cabinet spokesperson for communities, said: "It's completely unacceptable that a few people feel it is okay to illegally dump waste across our borough.

"If you choose to dump rubbish illegally and spoil the environment then you risk losing your vehicle permanently. You could also lose your driving licence and get a hefty fine in court."

Can I be fined if someone else fly-tips my waste?

Yes.

You are still responsible for your waste even after it has been collected.

Suspiciously cheap waste disposal operators should be avoided as the fines involved may exceed the amount they charge.

Before booking, customers should ask if an operator has a waste carriers', where the waste will end up and if the site is licensed.