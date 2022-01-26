A woman who inflicted "significant" facial injuries on a stranger when she attacker her with a stiletto shoe in a bar in Doncaster has been jailed.

The 33-year-old victim was socialising with friends in the Jacques Bar in Lazarus Court when Thereese Soper, 29, became confrontational towards her.

South Yorkshire Police said Soper's aggression quickly escalated and she punched the woman before kicking out at her with her stiletto on.

The victim was taken to hospital via ambulance and Soper, of St Catherine’s Avenue in Doncaster, was charged with wounding.

She pleaded guilty and was jailed for 15 months.

Investigating Officer Det Con Danielle Green said: "This was unprovoked attack on an innocent woman in a busy bar.

"Soper’s behaviour was unjustified, unnecessary and dangerous. I am pleased that her sentencing reflects the severity of the injury caused."