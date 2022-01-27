A lawyer from Sheffield was "lured" to the spot where he was fatally shot and stabbed, a court has heard.

Solicitor Khuram Javed, 31, died from a bullet through his heart and lungs when he was shot three times and stabbed in the back in a city centre alleyway, a jury at Sheffield Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Craig Hassell said three friends lured a group of five, including Mr Javed, to an area close to Sheffield United's ground at Bramall Lane on the night of 10 April last year.

Mr Javed was then fatally attacked.

Jurors were told the two groups had socialised separately that evening, but their paths crossed when a friend of Mr Javed spotted the defendants "loitering" close to his car.

However, Mr Hassell said it may never be known why the attack happened.

One man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with murder. Four others, Atif Mohammed, Tinashe Kimpara, Saydul Mohammed and Sohidul Mohammed, are charged with assisting an offender.

Mr Hassell said: "The prosecution say Khuram Javed and his friends were lured to the scene of the shooting by three of the defendants in this case.

"The murder accused produced a handgun and fired several shots.

"Three of the shots hit Khuram Javed. One of them penetrated his heart and lungs. A postmortem examination revealed he had also been stabbed in the back causing a wound."

Mr Hassell said the murder accused was driven to an address in Reading, Berkshire, the following day.

He later denied having any involvement and told police he was at his mother’s address from 2pm until midnight. He also said he did not own a mobile phone.

The teenage defendant later answered "no comment" to questions.

All of the accused deny all charges and the trial continues.

Khuram Javed

'A loyal and great man'

Mr Javed was a solicitor at Alison Law firm in Sheffield.

He had worked for the firm for more than four years, starting as a paralegal before qualifying as a solicitor 18 months before his death

In a tribute, the firm said: "To all that knew him whether professionally or personally understood what an amazing, loyal and great man he was.

"We can’t begin to explain how much of a loss his passing will have on us.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends and especially to his wife and young children in this most difficult time.".