Michael Billington has been to the cathedral to see the work that is underway.

Conservationists have been working 250ft above ground to repair Yorkshire's tallest cathedral spire.

Wakefield's spire has dominated the city's skyline for more than 600 years, but a recent survey found crumbling masonry letting water in through the stonework.

A skilled team of conservationists, trained to work at height, have now begun the process of patching up and repairing the spire. Ropes, pulleys, harnesses and ladders have been set up to enable the work to be carried out.

The work is to repair centuries-old stonework on the cathedral spire

But a deadline is looming to raise the money to pay for the work.

In total, it is expected to cost almost £45,000.

Historic England has covered a substantial sum, but almost £9,000 still needs to be found.

The cathedral is now appealing for public donations to meet a deadline of the end of January. If it fails to reach the full amount it risks losing all of the funding.

The cathedral is appealing for public donations to cover the full cost of the work

Sam Heritage, income and funding manager, said: "We would greatly welcome donations, large or small, to help us find the last few thousand pounds we need to ensure that these repairs can be carried out before another winter causes more deterioration."

The Dean of Wakefield, the Very Rev Simon Cowling, added: "The spire of Wakefield can be seen from miles around and is one of the very few remaining structures across the city which still holds its original purpose to this day.

"Not since the mid-19th century has the spire needed such repair work to be carried out in order to secure its future."