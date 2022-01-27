A gang member who was already serving a life prison term for shooting a 12-year-old boy in Sheffield has now been given a further sentence for killing a woman in a hit-and-run collision.

Stephen Dunford, 27, was jailed for a minimum of 19 years in October 2020 for attempted murder and firearms offences.

The charges followed a drive-by shooting in the Arbourthorne area 10 months earlier when he caused the 12-year-old boy serious leg injuries.

CCTV caught the moment shots were fired in the incident in Arbourthorne in January 2020

Now Dunford, who was described at the time as a "hardened and dangerous criminal," has been given an additional six-year sentence after admitting death by dangerous over an incident in October 2018.

Police held extra patrols in the Arbourthorne area after the shootin Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Sheffield Crown Court heard Dunford, formerly of Fellbrigg Road, drove a grey Fiat Punto at speed through a red traffic light, whilst under the influence of drugs, in the early hours of 13 October, before colliding with 28-year-old Naomi Colcomb.

She died at the scene.

Police said Dunford then abandoned the vehicle and fled to Skegness to "keep his head down."

But police enquiries traced the abandoned car back to him.

Temporary Det Chief Insp Rob Platts said: "We established that after abandoning the vehicle in Heeley Green, Dunford was picked up in a taxi before being taken to the Lowedges area.

"Several hours later, Dunford was taken to a hotel in Sheffield by another taxi, however enquiries show that the route the taxi took to get to the hotel detoured past the scene of the collision.

"Dunford was clearly trying to find out the extent of his actions, after fleeing the scene and showing absolutely no regard for his victim."

Stephen Dunford was described as a 'hardened and dangerous' criminal Credit: Facebook

'Nothing will make up for the loss'

Describing Ms Colcomb as a "caring and hugely popular lady", he said she had her life taken away by the "dangerous and despicable actions" of Dunford.

Ms Colcomb's mother mum, Sabine Heiliger, said: "I feel some relief that Stephen Dunford has at last been held to account for Naomi’s death, even though nothing will ever make up for the loss of her life or ease the pain.

"I would like to thank everyone who has been involved these last three and a quarter years – those who tried to help Naomi that night, family and friends, the police and the criminal justice teams, and everyone who has been helping to keep Naomi’s memory alive – there are too many to mention, you know who you are. Thank you. Your support has been a comfort."

Dunford's six-year-sentence will run concurrently with the existing life sentence.