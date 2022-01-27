Play video

Video report by Helen Steel.

A woman from Sheffield who has terminal breast cancer says she fears the scrapping of 'Plan B' restrictions to combat coronavirus could cost her a return to normality.

Emma Fisher was told four years ago she has around five years to live.

Two years after the pandemic began, she wants a return to a restriction-free life before her time runs out.

But she fears a return to the government's 'Plan A', including the scrapping of the legal requirement to wear face masks in settings like shops and public transport, may put that at risk.

Emma said: "I've spent two years of those four years being really careful, not having big holidays or trips to places that are dreams that I need to fit in before the time runs out.

"If people just go back to normal life and we get another wave of Covid rolling in then what's that going to stop me doing in the future?"

What are the Plan B restrictions which have been dropped?

The legal requirement to wear face coverings in shops and public transport has been lifted. Although the government is still advising people to wear them in crowded and indoor spaces and when mixing with people who you would not normally meet.

Face coverings are no longer required in schools.

Covid passes are no longer in place to access large venues like nightclubs.

Working from home guidance has been lifted.

The scrapping of the face covering requirement has been met with a mixed reaction.

Alex Maxwell from Sheffield bookstore La Biblioteka says a sudden return to restriction-free shopping is wrong.

He said: "I cannot afford to have a week off - or two. Every day counts and is really important certainly for my business - and that's why I've been very careful from the beginning. So thankfully all my customers are on the same wavelength as well."

Alex Maxwell from La Biblioteka in Sheffield doesn't think it is the right time to lift face mask rules in shops

But Rona Stevenson Within Reason gift shop in Sheffield is looking forward to it.

She said: "Absolutely can't wait - filling the shop up full of lovely things. I just want to get back to where we were before and just enjoy people enjoying what we do.''