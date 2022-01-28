Pop superstar Christina Aguilera has announced she will play a gig in Scarborough as one of just three UK dates this summer.

The singer-songwriter – one of the best-selling artists – will perform at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre on 2 August, before dates in Liverpool and London.

Tickets for the Scarborough venue, which holds 8,000 people, will go on sale on Friday, 4 February.

The theatre's music programmer Peter Taylor said: "Christina Aguilera is a music superstar and true global icon and we are absolutely thrilled to announce she is coming to Scarborough this summer.

"Christina is only playing a handful of shows in the UK so to bring her here is another major coup for Scarborough Open Air Theatre and the Yorkshire coast."

Scarborough has established itself as a destination of choice for some of the biggest names in music, with Aguilera following the likes of Britney Spears in 2018 and Kylie Minogue in 2019.

Aguilera has sold more than 43 million records worldwide, generated more than 18 million Spotify streams, received more than three billion YouTube views and achieved five US number one singles.

She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the honour of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 100 greatest singers of all time.