Public health chiefs in Hull are urging families to use lateral flow tests regularly as Covid cases in schools continue to rise.

The council says that precautions with children still need to be taken, despite a decline in adult infection rates.

Helen Christmas, the public health lead for children and families at Hull City Council, said: "Inevitably, the increasing number of children with Covid is leading to disruption with pupils testing positive and isolating, and impacts on staffing.

"We continue to support schools and provide advice based on the local picture and individual school circumstances, which has meant we have been able to keep as many children in school as possible.

"Families can help by testing regularly and isolating if the results are positive to reduce the spread of Covid in the community."

National figures from the Office for National Statistics show almost 12% of children aged from two years to school year six are testing positive for the virus, the highest percentage of any age group.

Infections are also increasing in school years seven to 11. In all other age groups they are falling.

Hull Council wants families to use lateral flow tests to help get cases down in the classroom.

Cllr Shane McMurray, portfolio holder for children’s services said: "Schools are doing an incredible job in difficult circumstances. I’d encourage any family to consider that any unwell child might have Covid and to do a test."