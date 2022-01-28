New Hull City owner Acun Ilicali sets sights on top six finish

Play video

New Hull City chairman Acun Ilicali says he is still hoping the club can finish in the top six this season despite their current struggles.

Speaking to the media for the first time today – as Shota Arveladze was officially unveiled as the new manager – the Turkish businessman said getting the Tigers promoted to the Premier League would make him "very happy" but admitted it would be a "challenge."

City are currently 19th in the Championship table, nine points from the relegation zone and 15 points below Huddersfield in sixth.

But, while Ilicali said he was aiming for promotion next season, he believes a play-off finish is still possible this year.

He said: "I like challenge. In my life I have achieved every challenge. There has been nothing I dreamt about and I couldn't do it. So this is of course our next dream.

"My vision is to have a very good team, a successful team, to make this beautiful city of people as happy as we can."

The new management team at Hull City

Ilicali's reported £30million takeover happened last week, following a decade-long reign by the Allam family.

Praising the "interesting and powerful" City squad, Ilicali said: "These beautiful young talents, if we can add the correct transfers, I would say that this team will be very easily a candidate to go to the play-offs.

"I know [the Championship] is tough but what I achieved in life was always tough. I did many things very tough so I like tough things."

Illicali revealed the decision to part ways with former boss Grant McCann was made six months ago and said the club was aiming to bring in four new players in the current transfer window.

Regan Slater was announced earlier this week as the first transfer since Illicali took over.

New Hull City manager Shota Arveladze, Georgia's all-time leading goal scorer

Meanwhile, Arveladze – Georgia's all time leading goalscorer – spoke of his excitement at joining the club.

He told the press conference: "Everybody genuinely dreams to come over here. In the football sector everybody looks to the UK and especially England and I'm really thankful to the Chairman and all the people who gave me this opportunity."

He said the prime minister and foreign minister of Georgia had both texted him to congratulate him on getting the job.

On the pressure of getting the team to sixth place this season he said: "I believe without pressure you will never have the pleasure.

"It makes you strong."