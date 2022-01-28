Play video

The CCTV was released by police during their investigation in 2015

A predator who was caught on "disturbing" CCTV footage carrying his victim through Leeds city centre before attacking her has pleaded guilty to rape.

The chilling video was initially released by West Yorkshire Police in 2015 as they hunted Austin Osayande.

It showed him carrying a 24-year-old woman to the scene of the attack on Mark Lane in the early hours of 14 August that year.

But it was not until this week that the 40-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court via prison video link, where he admitted one count of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to a separate incident a number of years later.

Police took the unusual step of releasing CCTV in 2015 Credit: West Yorkshire Police

In the 2015 incident Osayande approached his victim as she walked to get a taxi home after a night out in the Kirkgate area.

He spoke to her and walked alongside her down Briggate shopping street before they reached Dortmund Sqaure where he picked her up in his arms and carried her away before assaulting her.

At the time Det Supt Pat Twiggs said: "The footage of the victim being carried off by this man clearly makes for disturbing viewing.

"We gave very careful consideration to releasing it and secured the consent of the victim who has been left understandably traumatised by what this man did to her.

"I think the CCTV gives a really stark illustration of the very serious nature of this offence and we hope it will focus the public's minds on helping us to identify and trace the man responsible."

Austin Osayande also pleaded guilty to a sexual assault in 2021 Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Osayande's second offence was carried out on a woman in the city on 10 September last year.

Osayande, of Sissons Road, Leeds, will be sentenced on February 23.